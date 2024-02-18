Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Caitriona Balfe & More Stars Attend Chanel's Pre-BAFTA Party in London!

Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig and Caitriona Balfe are celebrating with Chanel!

The stars attended the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-BAFTA Party on Saturday night (February 17) in London, England.

Chanel and Charles Finch held their 24th annual pre-BAFTA party at the Georgian townhouse 5 Hertford Street, a private members club in London’s Mayfair.

Throughout the evening, a host of international guests from the worlds of film, fashion, design, art and music like Carey Mulligan, Emma Mackey, Sandra Huller, Justine Triet, Lucy Boynton and Bel Powley gathered for dinner to celebrate the 2024 BAFTAs, which is happening on Sunday (February 18).

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ellie Bamber, Nico Parker, Teo Yoo, Savanah Leaf, Lily Allen, Antonia Desplat, Gala Gordon, Alexa Chung, Vivian Oparah, George Mackay, Poppy Delevingne, Marisa Abela, Gwendoline Christie, Greta Bellamacina and Laura Bailey were all among the star-studded attendees.

