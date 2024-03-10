Kirsten Dunst Addresses Her Long Break From Acting, The Roles She Was Being Offered

Kirsten Dunst addressed the extended break that she took from Hollywood.

The 41-year-old Oscar nominee hasn’t starred in a movie since 2021′s The Power of the Dog. That changes with the impending release of her new movie Civil War, which premieres this year.

In a new interview, Kirsten explained that she was not thrilled with the sorts of roles that she was being offered due to ageism in the industry. She opened up about the sort of projects that were coming her way and why she was drawn to Civil War.

“I haven’t worked in two years,” she told Marie Claire. “There’s definitely less good roles for women my age,” she continued, adding that she was being typecast and only getting offers to play “the sad mom.”

Kirsten stressed that the break wasn’t easy for her, saying, “To be honest, that’s been hard for me…because I need to feed myself. The hardest thing is being a mom and…not feeling like, I have nothing for myself. That’s every mother — not just me.”

Civil War, which she described as an “elevated action” movie, was so different from anything else coming her way. “When I read the script, I thought, I’ve never done anything like this,” she recalled.

The actress also revealed if she would be willing to do another superhero movie and shared an upsetting nickname she was given while filming Spider-Man.

Civil War premieres in theaters on April 12 – watch the trailer!