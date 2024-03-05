Top Stories
Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Reality Steve Spoilers Revealed Ahead of Finale

Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Reality Steve Spoilers Revealed Ahead of Finale

Sophie Turner &amp; New Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Spotted Out Together in Paris

Sophie Turner & New Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Spotted Out Together in Paris

Two 'Dune' Actors Were Cut from Part Two, 4 Stars Didn't Return At All

Two 'Dune' Actors Were Cut from Part Two, 4 Stars Didn't Return At All

Teresa Giudice Addresses Divorce Rumors After She Vacations Without Husband Louie Ruelas

Teresa Giudice Addresses Divorce Rumors After She Vacations Without Husband Louie Ruelas

Tue, 05 March 2024 at 9:42 am

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie, Her Real Thoughts About Potentially Winning an Oscar, & More

Continue Here »

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie, Her Real Thoughts About Potentially Winning an Oscar, & More

Kirsten Dunst is opening up in her new interview!

The 41-year-old actress has a new movie coming out in April – Civil War – and spoke about a variety of topics including working on the film with her husband, Jesse Plemons, and more with Marie Claire.

Other topics covered include her upsetting nickname on the Spider-Man set, the refreshingly honest reason why she’d say yes to starring in a superhero movie, what she thinks happens when you win an Oscar, and more.

Keep reading for the 6 biggest takeaways from the interview…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Kirsten Dunst, Slideshow