A24's 'Civil War' Movie Trailer Shows a Dystopian Era Filled with Warfare - Watch Now

The trailer for A24′s new movie, Civil War, just dropped.

If you don’t know, the film is from writer/director Alex Garland and stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jesse Plemons and Nick Offerman.

Here’s the film’s short logline: “A race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor’s edge.”

The film is set to hit theaters on April 12.

You can watch the trailer, embedded below.