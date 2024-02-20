'The Voice' Spring 2024 - 2 Judges Are Leaving, 3 Are Returning & 2 Coaches Are Joining!
The Voice is coming back this Monday (February 26) at 8 p.m. ET on NBC!
The long-running singing reality TV competition series confirmed that Season 25 will feature a very different lineup of coaches.
There are some big changes happening with the panel of coaches, including new faces and the first-ever double chair!
Find out who is leaving, who is returning, and who is being added for the first time for Season 25…