Top Stories
Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off, Seems to Confirm Why It Happened...

Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off, Seems to Confirm Why It Happened...

Ayo Edebiri's Reaction to Prince William Goes Viral, Several Moments From Their Interaction Circulate Online

Ayo Edebiri's Reaction to Prince William Goes Viral, Several Moments From Their Interaction Circulate Online

Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney

Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney

Major 'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 Cast Shakeup Revealed: 1 Actor Exits, Another Is Replaced!

Major 'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 Cast Shakeup Revealed: 1 Actor Exits, Another Is Replaced!

Tue, 20 February 2024 at 10:10 am

'The Voice' Spring 2024 - 2 Judges Are Leaving, 3 Are Returning & 2 Coaches Are Joining!

Continue Here »

'The Voice' Spring 2024 - 2 Judges Are Leaving, 3 Are Returning & 2 Coaches Are Joining!

The Voice is coming back this Monday (February 26) at 8 p.m. ET on NBC!

The long-running singing reality TV competition series confirmed that Season 25 will feature a very different lineup of coaches.

There are some big changes happening with the panel of coaches, including new faces and the first-ever double chair!

Find out who is leaving, who is returning, and who is being added for the first time for Season 25…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, dan & shay, EG, evergreen, Extended, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, NBC, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Slideshow, The Voice