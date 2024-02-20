Strictly Come Dancing's Robin Windsor Dead at 44

Professional dancer Robin Windsor, who appeared on the British reality competition show Strictly Come Dancing, has tragically died at the young age of 44.

He had most recently been starring in Come What May, a Moulin Rouge tribute show.

Come What May‘s production company announced the tragic news, writing, “it is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved friend, Robin Windsor.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Sisco Entertainment continued, “His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step. Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin’s vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth. His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless. His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Robin, you will be deeply missed.”

The Strictly Come Dancing producers released the following statement to the BBC: “The whole Strictly Come Dancing family are deeply saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Robin Windsor. He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time.” He competed on the show from 2010 until 2013.

A cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.

We’re sending our deepest condolences to Robin‘s friends, family, fans, and loved ones during this time. RIP.