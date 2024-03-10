Joey King, Shay Mitchell, Odell Beckham Jr. & More Stars Attend Double Club Los Angeles

So many stars stepped out to attend The Double Club Los Angeles presented by Prada Mode in collaboration with Luna Luna on Friday night (March 8) in Los Angeles.

Joey King, Shay Mitchell, Ice Spice, Odell Beckham Jr. and Gracie Abrams were just a few of the stars who posed for photos inside the event.

Since it was so star-studded, we pulled together photos so you can see who was there and what they wore!

Head inside to see all of the photos…

Keep scrolling to see photos of all of the stars at Prada Mode’s The Double Club Los Angeles…

Shay Mitchell

Anderson .Paak

Camille Rowe

Tems

Ice Spice

Aja Naomi King

Joey King

Landon Barker

Odell Beckham Jr.

Gracie Abrams

Jules LeBlanc

Trippie Redd

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Hunter Doohan

Jack Wright

Reece Feldman

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Lena Mahfouf

AnnaSophia Robb

Nico Hiraga