Olivia Munn & Boyfriend John Mulaney Make Their Red Carpet Debut at Governors Awards!

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are hitting the red carpet together for the very first time!

The 43-year-old X-Men: Apocalypse actress and the 41-year-old comedian looked super cute while stepping out for the 2024 Governors Awards on Tuesday evening (January 9) at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Munn

For the event, Olivia stunned in a cream-colored dress while John sported a black tux.

The Governors Awards marked the first time Olivia and John posed together on the red carpet after nearly three years of dating.

Keep reading to find out more…

In November 2021, Olivia and John welcomed son Malcolm.

In a recent interview, John gushed over raising Malcolm with Olivia.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Maticevski dress.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney arriving at the event…