Jodie Foster & Kali Reis Step Out for 'True Detective: Night Country' Premiere in L.A.

Jodie Foster is stepping out for the premiere of her new show!

The 61-year-old Oscar-winning actress joined co-star Kali Reis on the red carpet at the premiere of True Detective: Night Country on Tuesday evening (January 9) held at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

Also stepping out for the premiere of the fourth installment of the HBO series were fellow cast members Finn Bennett, Christopher Eccleston, and Isabella Star LaBlanc along with showrunner Issa Lopez.

Here’s the synopsis for the latest installment: When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

True Detective: Night Country season for premieres on Sunday, Jan. 14. Watch the trailer here!

