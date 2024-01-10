Top Stories
The Act's Joey King Reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Prison Release

The Act's Joey King Reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Prison Release

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes Amid Timothee Chalamet Rumors

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes Amid Timothee Chalamet Rumors

Wed, 10 January 2024 at 2:32 am

Jodie Foster & Kali Reis Step Out for 'True Detective: Night Country' Premiere in L.A.

Jodie Foster & Kali Reis Step Out for 'True Detective: Night Country' Premiere in L.A.

Jodie Foster is stepping out for the premiere of her new show!

The 61-year-old Oscar-winning actress joined co-star Kali Reis on the red carpet at the premiere of True Detective: Night Country on Tuesday evening (January 9) held at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

Also stepping out for the premiere of the fourth installment of the HBO series were fellow cast members Finn Bennett, Christopher Eccleston, and Isabella Star LaBlanc along with showrunner Issa Lopez.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the synopsis for the latest installment: When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

True Detective: Night Country season for premieres on Sunday, Jan. 14. Watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of Jodie Foster and her cast members at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 01
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 02
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 03
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 04
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 05
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 06
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 07
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 08
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 09
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 10
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 11
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 12
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 13
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 14
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 15
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 16
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 17
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 18
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 19
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 20
jodie foster kali reis true detective night country premiere 21

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Christopher Eccleston, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Issa Lopez, Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, True Detective