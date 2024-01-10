Anne Hathaway & Jessica Chastain Star in New Thriller 'Mothers' Instinct' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain‘s new movie has been released.

The two Oscar-winning actress star together in the new edge-of-your-seat thriller Mothers’ Instinct from French cinematographer Benoît Delhomme in his directorial debut.

Based on the book Mothers’ Instinct: A Novel of Suspense by Barbara Abel, the movie follows “two best friends and neighbors whose perfect lives in ‘60s suburbia are shattered by a tragic accident involving one of their children. The story follows Alice (Chastain) and Céline (Hathaway) as their sisterly bond is gradually undermined by guilt and paranoia and a gripping battle of wills develops, revealing the darker side of maternal love,” according to Deadline.

Keep reading to find out more…

The movie also stars Anders Danielsen Lie and Josh Charles.

Mothers’ Instinct does not yet have a release date.