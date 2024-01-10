Jodie Comer & Katherine Waterston Attend 'The End We Start From' Premiere in London

Jodie Comer is stepping out for the premiere of her new movie.

The 30-year-old Emmy and Tony winner hit the red carpet at the premiere of The End We Start From on Tuesday (January 9) at The Curzon Mayfair in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jodie Comer

Joining Jodie at the premiere were her co-stars Katherine Waterson, Mark Strong, Nina Sosanya, and Joel Fry.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “When an environmental crisis sees London submerged by flood waters, a young family is torn apart in the chaos. As a woman (Comer) and her newborn try and find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in this intimate and poetic portrayal of family survival.”

The End We Start From hits theater on Jan. 19.

FYI: Jodie is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Click though the gallery for 15+ pictures of Jodie Comer and her co-stars at the premiere…