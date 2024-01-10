Top Stories
The Act's Joey King Reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Prison Release

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes Amid Timothee Chalamet Rumors

Wed, 10 January 2024 at 1:30 am

Jodie Comer & Katherine Waterston Attend 'The End We Start From' Premiere in London

Jodie Comer is stepping out for the premiere of her new movie.

The 30-year-old Emmy and Tony winner hit the red carpet at the premiere of The End We Start From on Tuesday (January 9) at The Curzon Mayfair in London, England.

Joining Jodie at the premiere were her co-stars Katherine Waterson, Mark Strong, Nina Sosanya, and Joel Fry.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “When an environmental crisis sees London submerged by flood waters, a young family is torn apart in the chaos. As a woman (Comer) and her newborn try and find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in this intimate and poetic portrayal of family survival.”

The End We Start From hits theater on Jan. 19.

FYI: Jodie is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Photos: Getty Images
