Sun, 10 March 2024 at 8:06 pm

Billie Eilish & Finneas Perform 'What Was I Made For?' at Oscars 2024

Billie Eilish & Finneas Perform 'What Was I Made For?' at Oscars 2024

Billie Eilish and Finneas are bringing their Barbie theme to life on the 2024 Oscars stage.

The musicians and siblings performed the Best Original Song-nominated “What Was I Made For?” at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The song has won at the Golden Globes and the Grammys, among many other awards.

“What Was I Made For?” has also been nominated alongside another Barbie offering, “I’m Just Ken,” which will be performed by star Ryan Gosling.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!
Photos: Getty
