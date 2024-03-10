Top Stories
Sun, 10 March 2024 at 8:07 pm

Nyad's Jodie Foster & Annette Bening Reunite for Oscars 2024

Nyad's Jodie Foster & Annette Bening Reunite for Oscars 2024

Jodie Foster and her wife Alexandra Hedison walk the red carpet together at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Also in attendance at the event was Annette Bening. Both Jodie and Annette starred in Netflix’s 2023 film Nyad, and they were both nominated for awards this evening! Annette still has the chance to win as the Best Actress category has not been announced yet. Best Supporting Actress was already announced and that award went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Make sure to tune for the Oscars, airing right now on ABC. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

FYI: Jodie is wearing Loewe. Annette is wearing Giorgio Armani Privé.
