Top Stories
Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 8:13 pm

Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, & John Magaro Bring 'Past Lives' to Oscars 2024

Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, & John Magaro Bring 'Past Lives' to Oscars 2024

The stars of Past Lives are hitting the red carpet!

Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro all stepped out for the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Director Celine Song was also in attendance at the awards show.

Past Lives is nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

FYI: Greta is wearing a Loewe dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Teo is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton suit, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Cartier shoes. John is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes. Celine is wearing Loewe.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of the Past Lives stars at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 01
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 02
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 03
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 04
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 05
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 06
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 07
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 08
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 09
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 10
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 11
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 12
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 13
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 14
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 15
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 16
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 17
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 18
celine song greta lee past lives oscars 19

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, Celine Song, Greta Lee, John Magaro, Oscars, Teo Yoo