Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, & John Magaro Bring 'Past Lives' to Oscars 2024

The stars of Past Lives are hitting the red carpet!

Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro all stepped out for the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Director Celine Song was also in attendance at the awards show.

Past Lives is nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

FYI: Greta is wearing a Loewe dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Teo is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton suit, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Cartier shoes. John is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes. Celine is wearing Loewe.

