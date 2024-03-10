What Did Emma Stone Say in Response to Jimmy Kimmel's 'Poor Things' Joke at Oscars 2024? Fans Debate Two Possibilities

Fans have some theories about how Emma Stone responded to one of Jimmy Kimmel‘s jokes about her movie Poor Things at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The 35-year-old actress starred in the Yorgos Lanthimos picture, which earned her a second Best Actress nomination.

During the show on Sunday (March 10), Jimmy made a joke about the movie’s content, implying that it was overly sexualized and that they couldn’t show much of it on TV.

Emma was seen leaning over and talking to her seatmates about the joke, and two theories have emerged about what she said.

Read more about the dominant fan theories…

Some fans on X (formerly Twitter) are hypothesizing that Emma called Jimmy a “prick.” One viewer even deemed it the “best” moment from the ceremony so far.

However, other fans think that she simply said, “Oh my god” in response to his joke.

“Emma Stone just dissed Jimmy Kimmel saying disgusted ‘oh my god’ when he said ‘ those are the only parts of ‘poor things’ we were allowed to show,’” one fan wrote, adding, “Emma Stone clearly doesn’t like him. #oscars #oscars2024 #oscar.”

Either way, the general consensus appears to be that Emma was not impressed by the joke.

What do you think? Let us know!

