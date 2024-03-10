Top Stories
Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 8:17 pm

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan & Jamie Lee Curtis Return for Oscars 2024 After Winning The Year Before

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan & Jamie Lee Curtis Return for Oscars 2024 After Winning The Year Before

The stars of Everything Everywhere All At Once returned to the Oscars just one year after winning big in 2023!

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis all hit the red carpet in style while arriving at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The actors are all taking the stage during the ceremony to help present the acting categories and give out the award for which they won the year before.

Ke Huy was joined at the event by his wife Echo, and two posed for some fun photos on the carpet. He even posed with a giant Oscars statue!

In case you missed it, Michelle‘s Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo walked the red carpet separately. They’re also set to present together.

By the way, there are several celebrities and Hollywood figures who’ve been BANNED from the Oscars and we gathered up the list of who and why.

FYI: Michelle is wearing Balenciaga. Ke Huy is wearing Giorgio Armani. Jamie is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Check out more photos of Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis at the Oscars…
