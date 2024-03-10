Top Stories
Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 7:02 pm

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Channel 'Wicked' Characters in Pink & Green at Oscars 2024

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Channel 'Wicked' Characters in Pink & Green at Oscars 2024

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are channeling their Wicked characters on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

If you don’t know, Cynthia is playing Elphaba and Ariana is portraying Glinda – and they represented their roles in green and pink! Part one will hit theaters this coming November, with part 2 expected next November!

They are set to take the stage together to present an award tonight. Cynthia‘s partner, Lena Waithe, was also seen on the red carpet. See all the pics in the gallery below!

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

FYI: Ariana is wearing Giambattista Valli. Cynthia is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Just Jared on Facebook
ariana grande cynthia erivo oscars 2024 red carpet 01
ariana grande cynthia erivo oscars 2024 red carpet 02
ariana grande cynthia erivo oscars 2024 red carpet 03
ariana grande cynthia erivo oscars 2024 red carpet 04
ariana grande cynthia erivo oscars 2024 red carpet 05
ariana grande cynthia erivo oscars 2024 red carpet 06
ariana grande cynthia erivo oscars 2024 red carpet 07
ariana grande cynthia erivo oscars 2024 red carpet 08
ariana grande cynthia erivo oscars 2024 red carpet 09
ariana grande cynthia erivo oscars 2024 red carpet 10
ariana grande cynthia erivo oscars 2024 red carpet 11
ariana grande cynthia erivo oscars 2024 red carpet 12
ariana grande cynthia erivo oscars 2024 red carpet 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, Oscars