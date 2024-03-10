Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Channel 'Wicked' Characters in Pink & Green at Oscars 2024

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are channeling their Wicked characters on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

If you don’t know, Cynthia is playing Elphaba and Ariana is portraying Glinda – and they represented their roles in green and pink! Part one will hit theaters this coming November, with part 2 expected next November!

They are set to take the stage together to present an award tonight. Cynthia‘s partner, Lena Waithe, was also seen on the red carpet. See all the pics in the gallery below!

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

FYI: Ariana is wearing Giambattista Valli. Cynthia is wearing Louis Vuitton.