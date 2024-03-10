Best Supporting Actor Nominee Robert Downey Jr. Gets Support From Wife Susan at Oscars 2024

Robert Downey Jr. is ready for a big night!

The 58-year-old Oppenheimer actor hit the red carpet alongside wife Susan Downey at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Robert is nominated for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer in the category of Best Supporting Actor. The movie itself leads the pack in nominations, with 13 nods.

Keep reading to find out more…

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show, and We have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

Find out who is the richest star of Oppenheimer!

FYI: Robert is wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.