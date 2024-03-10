Best Supporting Actress Nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wows in Powder Blue at Oscars 2024

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is a vision in powder blue at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old actress received her first ever Oscar nomination for her work in The Holdovers. She’s up for Best Supporting Actress.

She looked stunning in a sequined dress with dramatic sleeves. Da’Vine was the epitome of style and class, and she looks thrilled to be at the ceremony.

The actress was joined on the red carpet by Dominic Sessa and Alexander Payne. We’ve got pics of them in the gallery.

Da’Vine is competing in a stacked category. She faces off against the likes of Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), America Ferrera (Barbie) and Jodie Foster (Nyad). We wish her luck!

