Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Live Action 'Moana' Starts Filming on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Dwayne Johnson makes his arrival at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 51-year-old actor is in attendance at the awards show as he is set to hit the stage as a presenter during the ceremony.

While on the red carpet, Dwayne spilled some Moana news while speaking with E! Live on the Red Carpet‘s Laverne Cox.

Dwayne is set to reprise his role as demigod Maui in the live-action adaptation, and he revealed that filming is slated to kick off towards the end of 2024. He’s also going to be executive producing. He also recently revealed that they have cast the actress to play Moana!

Now that we know filming won’t start until later this year, the original June 2025 release date being pushed back makes more sense.

If you didn’t know, there’s also an animated Moana sequel coming, with Dwayne and Auli’i Cravalho reprising their roles.

FYI: Dwayne is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Check out more photos of Dwayne Johnson arriving for the 2024 Oscars…