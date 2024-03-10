Florence Pugh is a Silver Goddess at Oscars 2024

Florence Pugh has arrived!

The 28-year-old Dune: Part Two actress made a glamorous arrival at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

For the event, Florence donned a diamond covered top paired with a silk, silver skirt.

FYI: Florence is wearing a Del Core dress and Bulgari jewelry.

FYI: Florence is wearing a Del Core dress and Bulgari jewelry.

