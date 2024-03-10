Top Stories
Sun, 10 March 2024 at 6:58 pm

Florence Pugh is a Silver Goddess at Oscars 2024

Florence Pugh is a Silver Goddess at Oscars 2024

Florence Pugh has arrived!

The 28-year-old Dune: Part Two actress made a glamorous arrival at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Florence Pugh

For the event, Florence donned a diamond covered top paired with a silk, silver skirt.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

FYI: Florence is wearing a Del Core dress and Bulgari jewelry.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Florence Pugh arriving at the Oscars…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, Florence Pugh, Oscars