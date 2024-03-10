Becky G Warms Up for Oscars 2024 Performance on Red Carpet With Eva Longoria & Diane Warren

Becky G is gearing up to take the stage during the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday night (March 10).

The pop star will perform her Oscar-nominated Flamin’ Hot soundtrack contribution “The Fire Inside” onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Before that, she posed for photos on the red carpet alongside director Eva Longoria and songwriter Diane Warren.

Keep reading to find out more…

She wowed in a custom gown with a dazzling corset and a black skirt with a high slit. Becky paired the look with long, fingerless gloves and simple but classic jewelry. She wore her hair in bombshell waves.

Eva looked stunning in a fitted black dress with sculptural shoulders and a jaw-dropping diamond necklace. Diane opted for a black suit with flame details to reference the movie.

Find out who else will be performing during the ceremony and catch up on the full list of nominees!

FYI: Eva is wearing Tamara Ralph, Stuart Weitzman shoes and Boucheron jewels. Becky is wearing custom Vera Wang.