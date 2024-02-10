Dwayne Johnson Confirms Disney's Live-Action 'Moana' Movie Has Cast Its Star!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is giving an update on the live-action Moana movie!

The project was announced in April 2023. Dwayne is attached as a producer, as is Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated film.

During an appearance at the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event on Thursday (February 8) in Las Vegas, Dwayne hinted at some big casting news!

“One of the exciting things about that was actually finding our Moana and how exciting that has been,” he told ET. “The global search to find our Moana – which – between you and I, we found her – not gonna tell you yet. [It's] very exciting.”

On the other names involved in the live-action Moana movie, Dwayne said, “Lin Manuel Miranda’s coming back. We’re doing the music. Tommy Kail is our director, who directed Hamilton. You put everybody together and you want to put the best team together and then you really go for it.”

Dwayne also revealed that the film will begin shooting later this year.

“The scale should be beautiful,” the star added.

