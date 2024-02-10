Robert Downey Jr. Honored With Modern Master Award at Santa Barbara Film Festival 2024

Robert Downey Jr. is winning big!

The 58-year-old actor made an appearance on Friday (February 9) at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he received the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award.

His industry peers Rob Lowe and Cillian Murphy were there to support him!

In 2023, the former Marvel star wowed critics and audiences with his performance as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

Robert has already won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for the role! He is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Oscars.

If you missed it, Robert Downey Jr. graded his performance as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he had lots of thoughts!

