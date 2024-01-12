Robert Downey Jr. Discusses His Performance as Iron Man & Grades It As Some of His Best Work, But...

Robert Downey Jr. is looking back on his experience bringing Iron Man to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 58-year-old actor embodied the beloved genius, playboy, billionaire philanthropist starting with his first solo movie in 2008 and ending with Avengers: Endgame over a decade later in 2019.

During an appearance on the Literally! podcast, Robert opined that he delivered “some of the best work” of his career in the franchise. However, he didn’t feel like it got the credit it deserved.

Robert said that he “felt so exposed” after leaving Marvel. Dolittle - his first role after Endgame - was not well received, and he felt the result.

“I think I did some of the best work I will ever do [with Marvel], but it went a little bit unnoticed because of the genre,” he said, via Variety.

After his Marvel experience, he said that “the rug was pulled so definitively out from underneath me and all the things that I was leaning on as opposed to what my understanding of confidence and security was, boy did they evaporate. And it rendered me teachable.”

Despite that challenges, Robert said it wound up being a good thing for him!

