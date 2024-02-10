Who Is Kadarius Toney Dating? Meet His Girlfriend Charnesia Lumpkin

Kadarius Toney is in the 2024 Super Bowl!

The 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is set to play the big game on Sunday (February 11) against the San Francisco 49ers.

But what about his relationship status? Fans are wondering who Kadarius Toney is dating, if he’s single, and if he’s got any kids.

Kadarius is currently dating Charnesia Lumpkin, and they’ve been dating since about 2019. The two are notoriously private, and her Instagram has also since gone private as well.

The University of Alabama alum used to post TikToks of the couple together over the years, including one at the end of 2021: “2.5 years down. 💪🏼🥰,” she captioned the post at the time.

And they just had a baby!

Per James Palmer in January 2024, the reason for his absence at games recently was partly due to welcoming his first child. “Kadarius Toney had his first child tonight. A baby girl. That’s where the personal part of his designation came from,” he wrote, adding that his injury was the other reason.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

