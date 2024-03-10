Sun, 10 March 2024 at 9:09 am
Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back
Over the years, the Academy has chosen to ban several stars from the Oscars, including past winners, for a variety of reasons.
Many of the public figures listed here have been banned for crimes and legal reasons. There are a few more surprising celebrities on this list.
Keep reading to see who has been banned by the Academy (and why)…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2024 Oscars, EG, Extended, Oscars, Slideshow