Top Stories
Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Kate Middleton Issues First Statement Since Undergoing Surgery Amid Concerns About Her Health

Kate Middleton Issues First Statement Since Undergoing Surgery Amid Concerns About Her Health

Ariana Grande Duets With 'Wicked' Costar Bowen Yang, Performs &amp; Acts on 'SNL' - Watch It All!

Ariana Grande Duets With 'Wicked' Costar Bowen Yang, Performs & Acts on 'SNL' - Watch It All!

Netflix Renews 4 TV Shows, Cancels 3 Others in 2024

Netflix Renews 4 TV Shows, Cancels 3 Others in 2024

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 9:09 am

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Continue Here »

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Over the years, the Academy has chosen to ban several stars from the Oscars, including past winners, for a variety of reasons.

Many of the public figures listed here have been banned for crimes and legal reasons. There are a few more surprising celebrities on this list.

Keep reading to see who has been banned by the Academy (and why)…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, EG, Extended, Oscars, Slideshow