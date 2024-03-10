John Cena Goes Naked on Oscars 2024 Stage for Failed 'Streaker' Bit (Photos & Video)

Top Stories
Sun, 10 March 2024 at 8:20 pm

John Cena went completely naked on stage at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

If you didn’t watch live, the 46-year-old actor was supposed to do a “streaker bit” on stage with Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars host. However, John said he chickened out at the last minute, but Jimmy made his present the award anyway!

John then emerged from backstage totally nude, and presented his award. By the time the cameras cut back to him, he was fully clothed.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing right now on ABC. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!
