Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

It’s the day of the 2024 Academy Awards and we’ll be bringing you all of the red carpet photos right here!

Hundreds of celebs are expected to step out for the biggest night in entertainment on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show.





Vanessa Hudgens (Red Carpet Correspondent) FYI: Vanessa is wearing a Vera Wang Couture dress and Chopard jewelry.

Brittany Snow (Red White, and Blue – Best Live Action Short Film nominee) FYI: Brittany is wearing a custom Monot dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Pomellato jewelry.

Julianne Hough (Red Carpet Correspondent) FYI: Julianne is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress.

Liza Koshy FYI: Liza is wearing a custom Marchesa dress.

Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)

Laverne Cox (Red Carpet Correspondent) FYI: Laverne is wearing a Mugler dress, a Marco Morante custom neck sash, and jewelry by Al Zain, Le Vian, Anabela Chan, and ZYDO.

John Ortiz (American Fiction)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan FYI: Maitreyi is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Leah Lewis

Keith David (American Fiction)

Erika Alexander (American Fiction)

Wolfgang Puck

Mamoudou Athie (Elemental)

Diane Warren (Best Original Song nominee)

Zanna Roberts Rossi (Red Carpet Correspondent) FYI: Zanna is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.

Heather McMahan (Red Carpet Correspondent)

Tiffany Taylor (Red Carpet Correspondent)

Nikki Garcia (Red Carpet Correspondent)

Zuri Hall (Red Carpet Correspondent)

Nikki Novak (Red Carpet Correspondent)



Keltie Knight (Red Carpet Correspondent) FYI: Keltie is wearing a Celia Krithatioti dress.

Amelia Dimoldenberg (Red Carpet Correspondent) FYI: Amelia is wearing a Gucci dress and Messika jewelry.

Reece Feldman (Red Carpet Correspondent)

Kit Hoover (Red Carpet Correspondent)

Nischelle Turner (Red Carpet Correspondent)

Lisa Love (Oscars’ Red Carpet Creative Consultant)