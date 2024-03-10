Top Stories
Sun, 10 March 2024 at 4:35 pm

Daisy Ridley Promotes New Movie 'Magpie' at SXSW

Daisy Ridley Promotes New Movie 'Magpie' at SXSW

Daisy Ridley stepped out to celebrate the premiere of her new movie Magpie at South By Southwest film festival!

The 31-year-old Star Wars actress was joined by co-stars Shazad Latif and Matilda Lutz at the event held on Saturday (March 9) in Austin, Texas.

Writer Tom Bateman and director Sam Yates were also in attendance.

The stars posed for some photos and spoke on stage to promote the film.

A synopsis for Magpie reads: “A couple find their lives turned upside down when their daughter is cast alongside a controversial major star,” per IMDb.

If you missed it, Daisy Ridley revealed which Star Wars props she kept!

See all the latest news and photos from SXSW film festival!

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the Magpie premiere at SXSW…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Daisy Ridley, Matilda Lutz, Sam Yates, Shazad Latif, SXSW, Tom Bateman