Liza Koshy Takes a Tumble on the Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Oops! Liza Koshy took a spill!

The 27-year-old Liza on Demand alum briefly tripped at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

She quickly gathered herself and smiled it off, posing for cameras in her gorgeous outfit.

The 2024 Academy Awards aired on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations.

See the moment…