Did Ariana Grande Accuse Ex Dalton Gomez of Cheating? 'Eternal Sunshine' Lyrics Seemingly Reveal New Details About Their Breakup

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities Skipping Oscars 2024: Everyone Expected to Miss the Academy Awards!

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 4:18 pm

Liza Koshy Takes a Tumble on the Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Liza Koshy Takes a Tumble on the Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Oops! Liza Koshy took a spill!

The 27-year-old Liza on Demand alum briefly tripped at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

She quickly gathered herself and smiled it off, posing for cameras in her gorgeous outfit.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

Liza will be among the celeb guests on a hit game show premiering this month!

See the moment…
Photos: Getty
