'Password' Season 2 - 15 Celebrity Guests Joining!

Password is back!

The beloved game show returns on Tuesday (March 12) at 10 p.m. on NBC, and next day on Peacock.

The second season of Password promises keep the classic format that we all know and love, in which celebrities guess the password based on one-word clues, while adding “some new gameplay elements.”

The series became the original celebrity word game when it launched in 1961 and has featured hundreds of celebrity guests over six decades. NBC revived the show in 1979 and 1984 prior to becoming a hit game on both Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show.

