Top Stories
9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin &amp; Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie &amp; Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie & Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

Teresa Giudice Addresses Divorce Rumors After She Vacations Without Husband Louie Ruelas

Teresa Giudice Addresses Divorce Rumors After She Vacations Without Husband Louie Ruelas

Tue, 05 March 2024 at 10:27 am

'Password' Season 2 - 15 Celebrity Guests Joining!

Continue Here »

'Password' Season 2 - 15 Celebrity Guests Joining!

Password is back!

The beloved game show returns on Tuesday (March 12) at 10 p.m. on NBC, and next day on Peacock.

The second season of Password promises keep the classic format that we all know and love, in which celebrities guess the password based on one-word clues, while adding “some new gameplay elements.”

The series became the original celebrity word game when it launched in 1961 and has featured hundreds of celebrity guests over six decades. NBC revived the show in 1979 and 1984 prior to becoming a hit game on both Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show.

Click through to see who is returning and joining Password for Season 2…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Brie Garcia, Chance the Rapper, EG, evergreen, Extended, Howie Mandel, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Joe Manganiello, Joel McHale, Johnny Knoxville, Keke Palmer, Lauren Graham, Laverne Cox, Lindsey Vonn, Liza Koshy, Meghan Trainor, NBC, Nikki Garcia, password, Roy Wood Jr, Slideshow, Television, Wiz Khalifa