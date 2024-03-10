Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Vanessa Hudgens is going to be a mom, and she made the big reveal in style at the 2024 Oscars!

The 35-year-old High School Musical star is expecting her first child with her husband, MLB shortstop Cole Tucker, she confirmed while showing off her baby bump while co-hosting Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (March 10) in Los Angeles.

The reveal comes three months after the couple got married in front of 100 of their closest friends and family in Tulum, Mexico.

The two held their wedding ceremony at the Azulik City of Arts, a museum “45 minutes into the jungle,” she told Vogue.

The two were first seen hugging and holding hands in Los Angeles in November of 2020, confirming their romance.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Find out which celebrities are also expecting babes in 2024.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!