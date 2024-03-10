Top Stories
Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Usher & Other Celebs Celebrate at Chanel & Charles Finch Pre-Oscars Dinner

Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Usher & Other Celebs Celebrate at Chanel & Charles Finch Pre-Oscars Dinner

So many celebrities were in attendance at the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner ahead of the 2024 Academy Awards!

The event was held on Saturday (March 9) at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Nominees spotted at the dinner include Margot Robbie, Colman Domingo, Robert De Niro, America Ferrera, Celine Song, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sandra Huller, and Justine Triet.

Additionally, Kristen Stewart, Usher, Willem Dafoe, Tessa Thompson, Ava DuVernay, Maya Rudolph, Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman, Daniel Kaluuya, Patrick Dempsey, Jillian Fink, Leslie Mann, Phoebe Tonkin, Chloe Sevigny, Gracie Abrams, Olivia Munn, Alexandra Shipp, David Oyelowo, Rebecca Hall, James Marsden, Dominic Sessa, Michael Keaton, Kerry Washington, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, and Lily-Rose Depp were in attendance.

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos from the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars Dinner…
Photos: Getty Images, BFA
