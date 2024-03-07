Halle Bailey Explains Why She Kept Her Pregnancy Secret, Opens Up About Baby Halo

Halle Bailey opened up about her pregnancy while onstage at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday (March 7) in Los Angeles.

If you were unaware, the 23-year-old Little Mermaid actress revealed that she had welcomed her first child – a baby boy named Halo – with boyfriend DDG earlier this year. The couple kept her pregnancy a secret, only sharing the news after she’d given birth.

She touched on her decision to keep the news private during the ceremony, which was hosted at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a video that is currently going viral on X (formerly Twitter), Halle described her baby as “the biggest joy.”

“What was one of the biggest highlights of my life, and to be real, one of the biggest challenges, too, cannot compare to the biggest joy of my life. And that was becoming a mom to my perfect little angel Halo,” she said. “These lessons, some hard, that I’ve shared with you today, led me to a place of protection. There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone.”

She continued, saying, “Halo was my gift. he is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me or my family to that unyielding spotlight.

Her sentiment was met with loud cheers from the audience.

Halle attended the event with sister and Chloe x Halle bandmate Chloe Bailey.

If you missed it, DDG recently addressed a rumor about the pregnancy. The singer recently shared some before and after photos documenting her exciting journey to motherhood.

Scroll through photos of Halle and Chloe Bailey at the event in the gallery…