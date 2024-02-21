Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Admits Pregnancy Wasn't Planned

DDG is making new comments about becoming a father and welcoming his first child with girlfriend Halle Bailey.

The 26-year-old rapper talked about his new family during an episode of The Jason Lee Show, which will debut this week.

“We weren’t aiming for a baby, but it just kinda happened,” he said on the show (via People). “What are we going to do?”

Lee made comments to DDG about how both he and Halle, 23, had a lot going on in their careers when the pregnancy happened, including the release of her Disney movie The Little Mermaid.

“You’re on tour, and you’re successful in your own right and have been. She’s successful in her own right, and just came out of the biggest movie, like ever, and all the drama that came with that,” Lee said. “That’s a very big adult conversation in your early 20s.”

DDG responded, “Both of us have the same interest in being parents. And I feel like she always wanted to be a mom. We always kind of just give off that energy, and I always wanted a kid. So, from there we just made the decision to go through with it.”

Halle recently shared before & after photos showing her during the pregnancy and after she gave birth.