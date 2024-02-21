Top Stories
Kelly Rowland's Rep Speaks Out Amid 'Today' Show Dressing Room Dispute

Kelly Rowland's Rep Speaks Out Amid 'Today' Show Dressing Room Dispute

Travis Kelce's Dad Explains Why He Might Not Attend Girlfriend Taylor Swift's International Shows Anytime Soon

Travis Kelce's Dad Explains Why He Might Not Attend Girlfriend Taylor Swift's International Shows Anytime Soon

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell Reacts to Backlash On Megan Fox Comparison

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell Reacts to Backlash On Megan Fox Comparison

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Hold Hands on Beach After Her 'Madame Web' Press Tour

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Hold Hands on Beach After Her 'Madame Web' Press Tour

Wed, 21 February 2024 at 1:04 am

Harry Styles Keeps Low Profile While Boarding Train to Paris

Harry Styles Keeps Low Profile While Boarding Train to Paris

Harry Styles is on the move.

On Monday afternoon (February 19) the 30-year-old “As It Was” singer and Don’t Worry Darling actor was seen making a quick dash into Kings Cross station in London, England as he boarded a train to Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Styles

For his trip, Harry tried to keep a low profile in a blue baseball hat while wearing a gray coat over a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

The day before, Harry showed off his new hairstyle while making a rare public appearance at the Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester United.

It was recently revealed that Harry was considered for an iconic role in the new Mean Girls musical movie!

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Harry Styles arriving at the train station…
Just Jared on Facebook
harry styles keeps low profile stepping out in paris 01
harry styles keeps low profile stepping out in paris 02
harry styles keeps low profile stepping out in paris 03
harry styles keeps low profile stepping out in paris 04
harry styles keeps low profile stepping out in paris 05
harry styles keeps low profile stepping out in paris 06
harry styles keeps low profile stepping out in paris 07
harry styles keeps low profile stepping out in paris 08
harry styles keeps low profile stepping out in paris 09
harry styles keeps low profile stepping out in paris 10
harry styles keeps low profile stepping out in paris 11

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Harry Styles