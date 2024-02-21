Harry Styles Keeps Low Profile While Boarding Train to Paris

Harry Styles is on the move.

On Monday afternoon (February 19) the 30-year-old “As It Was” singer and Don’t Worry Darling actor was seen making a quick dash into Kings Cross station in London, England as he boarded a train to Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Styles

For his trip, Harry tried to keep a low profile in a blue baseball hat while wearing a gray coat over a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

The day before, Harry showed off his new hairstyle while making a rare public appearance at the Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester United.

It was recently revealed that Harry was considered for an iconic role in the new Mean Girls musical movie!

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Harry Styles arriving at the train station…