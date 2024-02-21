Look Inside Chilli & Matthew Lawrence's Romantic Beach Vacation with These Photos!

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is still going strong with boyfriend Matthew Lawrence and we have new photos from their recent beach vacation.

The 52-year-old TLC singer and the 44-year-old actor took a trip to Sandals Dunn’s River in Jamaica to celebrate his birthday recently.

Chilli and Matthew were able to celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early and they also rang in his birthday with a private candlelight dinner.

Usher recently revealed that Chilli turned down his marriage proposal and a source is opening up about her reaction to the news.

“Chilli is unbothered by the recent hoopla involving her past relationship,” a source told People.

Chilli and Matthew have been doing since summer 2022. See more photos of the couple in the gallery!