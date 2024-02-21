Top Stories
Kelly Rowland's Rep Speaks Out Amid 'Today' Show Dressing Room Dispute

Kelly Rowland's Rep Speaks Out Amid 'Today' Show Dressing Room Dispute

Travis Kelce's Dad Explains Why He Might Not Attend Girlfriend Taylor Swift's International Shows Anytime Soon

Travis Kelce's Dad Explains Why He Might Not Attend Girlfriend Taylor Swift's International Shows Anytime Soon

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell Reacts to Backlash On Megan Fox Comparison

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell Reacts to Backlash On Megan Fox Comparison

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Hold Hands on Beach After Her 'Madame Web' Press Tour

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Hold Hands on Beach After Her 'Madame Web' Press Tour

Wed, 21 February 2024 at 12:44 am

Look Inside Chilli & Matthew Lawrence's Romantic Beach Vacation with These Photos!

Look Inside Chilli & Matthew Lawrence's Romantic Beach Vacation with These Photos!

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is still going strong with boyfriend Matthew Lawrence and we have new photos from their recent beach vacation.

The 52-year-old TLC singer and the 44-year-old actor took a trip to Sandals Dunn’s River in Jamaica to celebrate his birthday recently.

Chilli and Matthew were able to celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early and they also rang in his birthday with a private candlelight dinner.

Usher recently revealed that Chilli turned down his marriage proposal and a source is opening up about her reaction to the news.

Keep reading to find out more…

Chilli is unbothered by the recent hoopla involving her past relationship,” a source told People.

Chilli and Matthew have been doing since summer 2022. See more photos of the couple in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
matthew lawrence chilli on vacation 01
matthew lawrence chilli on vacation 02
matthew lawrence chilli on vacation 03
matthew lawrence chilli on vacation 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chilli, Matthew Lawrence