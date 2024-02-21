Simu Liu Brings Girlfriend Allison Hsu & Dog Chopa to 'Arthur the King' Premiere Alongside Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu are stepping out for the premiere of their new movie.

The two actors joined co-star Rob Collins and director Simon Cellan Jones at the premiere of Arthur the King on Monday (February 19) held at the AMC Century City in Los Angeles.

Simu also had the support of girlfriend Allison Hsu and their dog Chopa on the red carpet.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the movie’s official synopsis: “Over the course of ten days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro adventure racer Michael Light (Wahlberg) and a scrappy street dog companion dubbed Arthur. Based on an incredible true story, ARTHUR THE KING follows Light, desperate for one last chance to win, as he convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes (Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Ali Suliman) for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. As the team is pushed to their outer limits of endurance in the race, Arthur redefines what victory, loyalty and friendship truly mean.”

Arthur the King hits theaters on March 22 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 25+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…