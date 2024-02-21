Nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph Explains Why She Wants 5 Extra Tickets for Oscars 2024

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is nominated for her first Oscar this year and she’s also expected to take home the gold!

The 37-year-old actress is up for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the movie The Holdovers and she hopes to have lots of friends there to cheer her on.

“If anyone would like to contribute to giving me an additional ticket that you may not need,” Da’Vine said on Watch What Happens Live. “I need five tickets.”

So, why does she want more tickets? She further explained in another interview.

“They’re telling me I may only have one extra ticket, so that’s my mission. Can you imagine the people in your life that are, like, ‘I want to come!’ And you’re, like, ‘And you should come because you’ve helped me significantly in my life,’” Da’Vine told Vanity Fair.

“If I can get five — I don’t care if my people are back there [on the balcony], I don’t need five people in my row,” she added. “Get Oscar tickets, or buy Oscar tickets, whatever we’ve got to do — I have some family members that would be very upset, so I’ve got to figure that out.”

Da’Vine just picked up yet another big win this week.