Kate Middleton's Uncle Questioned About Her Surgery &amp; Whereabouts, Gives Opinion on Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle

Sharon Osbourne Slams Anna Wintour, Reveals Low Opinion of Ellen DeGeneres &amp; Explains What James Corden Allegedly Did When He Moved to LA

Andy Cohen Slams Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit: Denies Allegations of Cocaine Use &amp; Demands Retraction

Thu, 07 March 2024 at 7:43 pm

New 'Inside Out 2' Trailer Revealed, More Than 20 Cast Members Announced

Disney has released the official trailer for Inside Out 2 and so many more cast members have been announced for the sequel.

The upcoming Pixar movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 14 and we can’t wait!

Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

Amy Poehler is returning as the voice of Joy, but some stars from the first movie won’t be back and have been replaced. More than 20 other cast members have been revealed today!

You can watch the new trailer below!

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the cast members that have been announced…

Photos: Disney
