Hamilton's Daveed Diggs & Emmy Raver-Lampman Announce Birth of First Child, Share First Photo

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman are officially parents!

The 42-year-old Blindspotting star and the 35-year-old Umbrella Academy actress announced that they have recently welcomed their first child together.

The longtime couple revealed the exciting news in a joint post on Instagram.

“dear baby, you have forever changed us. our hearts are filled with a kind of love we never thought possible. we love you more than you will truly ever know,” the actress captioned her post.

Emmy also joked about the lack of sleep they’re getting with the newborn.

“thank you for choosing us. now please…go the f*ck to sleep. love, mom and dad. ♥️,” she concluded the post.

Daveed and Emmy first announced they were expecting back in September.

The couple met while performing in the original cast of Hamilton on Broadway back in 2015.

Congratulations to the new parents!