Jake Paul & Mike Tyson to Face Off In Live Boxing Match This Summer

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are teaming up with Netflix to broadcast what will be one of the most popular boxing matches of the year.

If you were unaware, the 27-year-old content creator has made a career for himself as a professional boxer. He’s got a 9-1 record and has six knockouts to his name. He’ll put his still young career to the test when he faces off against Mike, 57, on July 20.

Keep reading to find out more…

The fight will take place at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. Jake‘s Most Valuable Productions is partnering with Netflix to stream it live.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons,” Jake reflected in a press release. He promised that they were going to deliver “the biggest fight in history.”

He continued, saying, “My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

Mike praised his competitor, saying, “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

