Kate Middleton's Uncle Questioned About Her Surgery & Whereabouts, Gives Opinion on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Sharon Osbourne Slams Anna Wintour, Reveals Low Opinion of Ellen DeGeneres & Explains What James Corden Allegedly Did When He Moved to LA

Andy Cohen Slams Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit: Denies Allegations of Cocaine Use & Demands Retraction

Thu, 07 March 2024 at 7:04 pm

Zendaya Wears Large Choker Necklace, Tight Corset, & Jeans for Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Zendaya Wears Large Choker Necklace, Tight Corset, & Jeans for Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Zendaya is making a fashion statement with her outfit at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood event.

The 27-year-old Dune: Part Two actress, who was joined by stylist Law Roach, wore a vintage look at the afternoon event on Thursday (March 7) at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Zendaya was dressed in a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Spring Summer 2020 silver corset and boyfriend jeans, Christian Louboutin white heels, and a large choker necklace. She’s also wearing Bulgari jewelry.

Amid the success of her new movie, Zendaya was on the red carpet the night before to celebrate at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. We can’t wait to see what she wears to the Oscars this weekend!

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Zendaya at the Essence event…
