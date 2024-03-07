Zendaya Wears Large Choker Necklace, Tight Corset, & Jeans for Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Zendaya is making a fashion statement with her outfit at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood event.

The 27-year-old Dune: Part Two actress, who was joined by stylist Law Roach, wore a vintage look at the afternoon event on Thursday (March 7) at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Zendaya was dressed in a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Spring Summer 2020 silver corset and boyfriend jeans, Christian Louboutin white heels, and a large choker necklace. She’s also wearing Bulgari jewelry.

Amid the success of her new movie, Zendaya was on the red carpet the night before to celebrate at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. We can’t wait to see what she wears to the Oscars this weekend!

