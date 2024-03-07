Emma Roberts & Boyfriend Cody John Attend Lacoste Show at Paris Fashion Week

Emma Roberts and Cody John couple up while stepping out for the Lacoste Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show held on Tuesday (March 5) in Paris.

The 33-year-old American Horror Story actress and her actor beau joined several other celebs at the Paris Fashion Week runway presentation, which was the brand’s creative director Pelagia Kolotouros‘ Paris debut.

Also in attendance at the fashion show were Adrien Brody, Gia Coppola and beau Honor Titus, Hari Nef, Grace Jones, Jack Dylan Grazer, Mel C, Fai Khadra, Wisdom Kaye, Dev Hynes, Clara Berry and Emma Brooks.

The new collection “re-energizes the brand in the spirit of the young René Lacoste — aka ‘the crocodile’ — who was the world’s number one ranked tennis player when Paris was the world capital of creativity across the arts. Lines twist, angles disappear and curves surprise as she carves out a new path informed by the elegant modernism of the 1920s and 1930s.”

If you missed it, the week before Clara Berry revealed that she was single, noting that she is no longer with beau of four years, actor KJ Apa, who was also in attendance at the fashion, but not pictured here.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the celebs at the Lacoste fashion show…