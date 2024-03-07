Top Stories
Kate Middleton's Uncle Questioned About Her Surgery &amp; Whereabouts, Gives Opinion on Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton's Uncle Questioned About Her Surgery & Whereabouts, Gives Opinion on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Sharon Osbourne Slams Anna Wintour, Reveals Low Opinion of Ellen DeGeneres &amp; Explains What James Corden Allegedly Did When He Moved to LA

Sharon Osbourne Slams Anna Wintour, Reveals Low Opinion of Ellen DeGeneres & Explains What James Corden Allegedly Did When He Moved to LA

Andy Cohen Slams Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit: Denies Allegations of Cocaine Use &amp; Demands Retraction

Andy Cohen Slams Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit: Denies Allegations of Cocaine Use & Demands Retraction

Thu, 07 March 2024 at 6:46 pm

Emma Roberts & Boyfriend Cody John Attend Lacoste Show at Paris Fashion Week

Emma Roberts & Boyfriend Cody John Attend Lacoste Show at Paris Fashion Week

Emma Roberts and Cody John couple up while stepping out for the Lacoste Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show held on Tuesday (March 5) in Paris.

The 33-year-old American Horror Story actress and her actor beau joined several other celebs at the Paris Fashion Week runway presentation, which was the brand’s creative director Pelagia Kolotouros‘ Paris debut.

Also in attendance at the fashion show were Adrien Brody, Gia Coppola and beau Honor Titus, Hari Nef, Grace Jones, Jack Dylan Grazer, Mel C, Fai Khadra, Wisdom Kaye, Dev Hynes, Clara Berry and Emma Brooks.

The new collection “re-energizes the brand in the spirit of the young René Lacoste — aka ‘the crocodile’ — who was the world’s number one ranked tennis player when Paris was the world capital of creativity across the arts. Lines twist, angles disappear and curves surprise as she carves out a new path informed by the elegant modernism of the 1920s and 1930s.”

If you missed it, the week before Clara Berry revealed that she was single, noting that she is no longer with beau of four years, actor KJ Apa, who was also in attendance at the fashion, but not pictured here.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the celebs at the Lacoste fashion show…
Just Jared on Facebook
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 01
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 02
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 03
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 04
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 05
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 06
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 07
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 08
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 09
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 10
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 11
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 12
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 13
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 14
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 15
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 16
celebrities attend lacoste fashion show at paris fashion week 17

Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Adrien Brody, Clara Berry, Cody John, Dev Hynes, Emma Brooks, Emma Roberts, Fai Khadra, Fashion, gia coppola, Grace Jones, Hari Nef, Honor Titus, Jack Dylan Grazer, mel c, paris fashion week, Wisdom Kaye