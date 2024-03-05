KJ Apa & Clara Berry Split After Four Years of Dating

KJ Apa and Clara Berry have called it quits.

On Feb. 25, the 30-year-old French model and influencer announced on TikTok that she and the 26-year-old Riverdale actor have broken up after four years of dating.

When asked by a fan if she was still in a relationship with KJ, Clara responded, “No.”

Keep reading to find out more…“You can that I’m happier, no?” Clara wrote via French translation.

Clara and KJ first started dating in 2020 and share 2-year-old son Sasha, who was born on Sept. 23, 2021.

Clara went on to say that “everything is better” following the break-up, adding, “I think it’s better to have parents, who are separated, who are happy and who can be the best version of themselves, than staying together in a situation that it not working.”

However, Clara did admit that sharing custody of Sasha with KJ has been hard.

“I am not with my son 50 percent of the time and therefore won’t know 50 percent of his life,” Clara said. “That is something that is hard to accept.”

She did note though that Sasha has been handling the change well so far, saying that he’s “very happy.”

Clara also said that while she’s happy now, she “didn’t feel like talking” more about the split.

KJ and Clara appear to be on good terms following their break-up. The two were seen hugging while they both attended the Lacoste Fashion Show on March 5 in Paris, as seen in a video posted on TikTok.

As of right now, KJ has not yet publicly addressed the split.

In a recent interview, KJ revealed the one aspect about Riverdale he didn’t like.