Tue, 05 March 2024 at 11:30 pm

Every EGOT Winner Throughout the Years from Earliest to Most Recent

Every EGOT Winner Throughout the Years from Earliest to Most Recent

We’re celebrating the biggest names in Hollywood who have reached EGOT status!

Throughout the years, there have only been 19 stars that achieved EGOT status – which is someone who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. This slideshow ranks all of the winners in order of completion and only includes people who have achieved EGOT status through competitive wins. Honorary awards don’t count here.

Elton John is the latest star to have become an EGOT winner when he won the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

We are now taking a look at all 19 stars that are EGOT winners!

Click through the slideshow to meet all 17 EGOT winners…

