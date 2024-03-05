Candice King to Reunite With 'Vampire Diaries' Creator Julie Plec On New Series 'We Were Liars'

Candice King has been cast in a brand new show!

The 36-year-old actress is set to join Mamie Gummer and Caitlin Fitzgerald in the TV adaptation of E Lockhart‘s novel We Were Liars, according to Deadline, which is set for Prime Video.

This will reunite Candice with The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec, who is developing the new series with The Originals and Roswell, New Mexico writer Carina Adly MacKenzie.

It was first revealed that Julie and Carina were developing the new show in January 2023, with Julie writing the first episode and Carina the second. They will also executive produce, along with author E Lockhart and Emily Cummins.

According to Deadline, the series is “a tragic love story and an amnesia thriller set on a privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. It centers on the wealthy, seemingly perfect Sinclair family, who spend every summer on their private island.”

Candice, Mamie and Caitlin will be starring as the Sinclair sisters, Bess, Carrie and Penny. Learn more about the characters below…

Bess Sinclair (Candice King) – Bess, the youngest sister, “never has a hair out of place, and if she gets her way (which she usually does) her three children wouldn’t, either. She sits on five philanthropic boards, never misses a PTA meeting, and is happily married to a man her father deems worthy of the family dynasty. At least, they seem happy, posing together in the Boston society pages. This summer, her perfect family image is dangerously close to shattering… and it may be all her fault.”

Penny Sinclair (Caitlin Fitzgerald) – Penny is the “cool and polished” sister “whose favorite snack is exactly six unsalted almonds, and her expensive athletic wear always matches. She breeds golden retrievers and finds it much easier to connect to dogs than to people — undoubtedly a contributing factor in the messy divorce she’s currently navigating. Her sense of self-worth is a house of cards built on her family’s wealth and power — and she will seemingly do anything to maintain it.

Carrie Sinclair (Mamie Gummer) – Carrie is “the eldest daughter of a wealthy media mogul. Carrie thinks of herself as free-spirited, but her bohemian sweaters are the finest cashmere, her funky jewelry made of ancient jade. She was once the most rebellious of her sisters, but her wild days are seemingly over. She loves her two sons ferociously, but during a turbulent summer on her parents’ private island, her sobriety, and her ability to be a stable force in her boys’ lives is threatened.”

