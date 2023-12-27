The Originals' Candice King & Steven Krueger Are Dating, Years After the Show Ended!

Candice King and Steven Krueger are dating in real life, over five years after their show The Originals ended on The CW.

For those who don’t know, The Originals was a spinoff of the hit series The Vampire Diaries. Candice played Caroline Forbes on TVD and made several guest appearances on The Originals over the years while Steven starred as Josh Rosza throughout the five seasons of the spinoff.

Candice confirmed their relationship in a 2023 recap video that she shared on Instagram.

“I laughed. I cried. I laughed til I cried. I loved. Thanks for the dance 2023 🥂,” Candice captioned the video.

Candice and Steven are seen sharing a kiss at one point in the video. Check out screencaps of the moment in the gallery.

It’s unclear when they started dating, but Candice can be seen in Steven‘s “Day in My Life” feature that he did for Us Weekly in April 2023. They were both in attendance at the TVD and The Originals reunion in October 2022.