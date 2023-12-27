Donald Trump Takes Credit for 'Home Alone 2' Success, Denies Rumor About His Cameo

Donald Trump is looking back on his cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

If you forgot, the former president made a brief appearance alongside franchise star Macaulay Culkin in the movie, which was initially released in 1992.

In the years since its premiere, director Chris Columbus has reflected on Donald‘s appearance in the movie. In 2020, he went as far as to say that the billionaire who owned the Plaza Hotel insisted on appearing in the movie if it filmed in the hotel.

Speaking to Business Insider, he acknowledged that the moment was a hit but added that Donald “did bully his way into the movie.”

Donald has a different recollection about his involvement and would also like credit for the movie’s success.

In a post on his social media site Truth Social, Donald claims that Chris and others involved with the movie were “begging” him for the cameo spot.

“They rented the Plaza Hotel in New York, which I owned at the time. I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent,” he alleged. “I agreed, and the rest is history! That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time. People call me whenever it is aired.”

He continued, writing, “That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why!”

Donald dubbed Chris “just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself.”

